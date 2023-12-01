Birthdays
Reese has 19 points, 9 rebounds in her return, No. 7 LSU tops No. 9 Va. Tech 82-64

Angel Reese entering the court against Virginia Tech on Nov. 30, 2023.
Angel Reese entering the court against Virginia Tech on Nov. 30, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds in her return from a four-game absence, Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points, and No. 7 LSU defeated ninth-ranked Virginia Tech 82-64 to give Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her 700th career victory.

Reese and forward Aneesah Morrow helped LSU control the paint and limit the production of Virginia Tech star center Elizabeth Kitley. Morrow had 19 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and three steals, and LSU outrebounded Virginia Tech 43-29.

Flau’Jae Johnson scored 13 points for the Tigers, who’ve won eight straight since dropping their season opener.

Georgia Amoore scored 25 points for Virginia Tech and Kitley finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

