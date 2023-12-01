Birthdays
Roanoke Police looking for information about Thursday shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about a shooting Thursday night that injured a man.

Police were called about 10:50 p.m. November 30, 2023 about a man with gunshot wounds who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, but were unable to interview him, as he was receiving medical care, according to police.

Earlier that evening, officers were called about shots being fired in the 100 block of 19th Street SW. Police found evidence of shots being fired and property damage to a home in that area, but no injuries were reported to police at the time. Detectives are working to determine if there is any connection between the 19th Street SW shooting and the injured man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

