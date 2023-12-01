Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Southwest Virginia Ballet adds new magic to The Nutcracker

Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker(Southwest Virginia Ballet)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many hometown families, it’s a holiday tradition to see The Nutcracker. And this year, the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production will have a special feature that will delight audiences.

Artistic Director Pedro Szalay joined Here @ Home to explain the importance of entertaining audiences with The Nutcracker for 32 years.

This year’s production will also include live music, featuring the Orchestra of Virginia’s Blue Ridge conducted by Dr. Wayne Gallops.

Audiences can get tickets to The Nutcracker for Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

The show will be performed at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets are available now at svballet.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Two hospitalized in NW Roanoke shooting
(FILE)
New Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Danville looking for 200 employees
Scattered showers are possible anytime between 11am to 4pm Friday.
First Alert: Waves of rain track into our hometowns
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
FILE -- Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at...
High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Latest News

George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
Roanoke Police Investigate Shooting
Roanoke Police Investigate Shooting
Full Forecast: Chances for Rain This Weekend; Some Could Stay Dry