Southwest Virginia Ballet adds new magic to The Nutcracker

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many hometown families, it’s a holiday tradition to see The Nutcracker. And this year, the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production will have a special feature that will delight audiences.

Artistic Director Pedro Szalay joined Here @ Home to explain the importance of entertaining audiences with The Nutcracker for 32 years.

This year’s production will also include live music, featuring the Orchestra of Virginia’s Blue Ridge conducted by Dr. Wayne Gallops.

Audiences can get tickets to The Nutcracker for Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

The show will be performed at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets are available now at svballet.org.

