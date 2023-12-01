Birthdays
"Superfruit bowl shop" opening in Lynchburg

Playa Bowls is opening in Lynchburg in December
Playa Bowls is opening in Lynchburg in December
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg is getting a “superfruit bowl shop.”

Playa Bowls is scheduled to open in Lynchburg Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at 3411 Candlers Mountain Road in the West End portion of the River Ridge Mall.

The shop will offer free bowls to the first 50 customers in line, plus T-shirts and other swag the morning of the 9th.

The Lynchburg franchise location is owned and operated by area natives Brit and Chelsey Campbell, according to the company, which says it has more than 200 locations.

The shop will specialize in bowls such as acai and pitaya, oatmeal, chia, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more.

