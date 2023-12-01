Birthdays
Two charged for Bedford cemetery vandalism

Longwood Cemetery vandalism
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been charged for vandalism at a Bedford cemetery.

As a result of the investigation into the destruction of property and burglary October 6, 2023 at the Greenwood/Longwood Cemetery in the Town of Bedford, the Bedford Police Department has obtained charges against Michael Todd Shelor II of Bedford County and Donnie Ray Evans of Roanoke. Both are charged with statutory burglary, destruction of property within a cemetery/burial ground and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Shelor was taken into custody December 1, 2023, and was held on a secured bond. Warrants for Evans have not been served, according to police.

Chief Ronnie Lewis and the Bedford Police Department team are thanking the Bedford community for “partnering with us during the investigation.”

