FFE Week 15 Player of the Week: Galax’s Tedruhn Tucker

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s no denying that the Maroon Tide couldn’t have pulled their win over George Wythe without their trusty running back. WDBJ7′s Anthony Romano caught up with Tedruhn Tucker, whose powerhouse performance in the Region Final makes him our latest Player of the Week.

When playing the Maroon Tide, you can expect a heavy dose of senior running back Tedruhn Tucker. But just because you know what’s coming, doesn’t make it any easier to slow down.

The 6-foot, 215-pound, shouldered the load with 33 carries for 143 yards and touchdown in the Region 1C final against George Wythe.

“Well, a big key was the weight room, film, we had a lot of young guys step up that game and just worked hard that entire week of practice. Good coaching, and we came out and played,” explained Tucker.

The Maroon Tide’s bell cow in every sense of the term, Tucker embraces his role as the guy who sets the tone for the success of his offense.

“It means a lot. I like to play the role of just being the guy to pump the crowd up, get everybody excited, keep the team moving on,” described Tucker

“For the last two years, we gave him the ball a ton of times. He’s had over 300 carries the last two years and, he’s a guy that, early in the game, teams come up and those two or three-yard runs now become seven, eight, ten-yard runs because those defensive guys get a little tired of tackling 215 pounds when they keep coming downhill for four quarters,” said Head Football Coach Shane Allen

For Tucker, football has been an escape. “I just like that it’s a takeaway from whatever’s going on in life. You can just go out there and do your thing,” Tucker said.

And he credits his dad for getting him playing in the first place. “My dad has always been a huge inspiration. He loves football, loves the game and I kind of just took the role and played it,” he emphasized.

A student of the game who leads not with words, but with his work ethic, Tucker’s talents are a big reason why Galax has found itself back in the mix for a Class 1 championship.

“He’s grown tremendously. He’s taken on the role of a leader. He’s out there going hard in practice every day with the guys. He’s not much of a vocal leader, he’s just not. But he does it with his play, with his enthusiasm at practice and stuff like that. He goes hard in practice and you can’t ask for anything better than that,” said Allen.

