First Alert: On and off showers this weekend

Waves of passing showers throughout the weekend

Rain doesn’t look to be widespread

Spring-like conditions for Sat. & Sun.

SATURDAY

After some areas of dense fog this morning, visibility is improving. Clouds will stay blanketed over our Hometowns for most of the day.

An active storm track will continue to throw waves of showers our way this weekend. Today may bring the best coverage of showers starting in the afternoon which could last into the overnight hours. If you’re heading to a Christmas parade today, keep the umbrella handy!

Weekend Events (WDBJ Weather)

None of the rain looks particularly heavy, nor will they cause a washout of the day. Right now, it seems like most of us will stay dry in the morning. Right after lunchtime, some spotty showers could show up toward the Southside and New River Valley. The showers will push toward the Northeast throughout the afternoon and evening.

Hourly rain chance (WDBJ Weather)

Best advice? Keep the rain jackets nearby this weekend. You’ll still be able to get some decorating and parades in, just be sure to check the radar. Download the WDBJ7 First Alert Weather App for hourly forecasts and future radar.

With the added moisture in the air, lows will stay on the warmer side in the 50s. Some dense fog is likely again Sunday morning.

Lows tonight (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Another wave of showers are possible Sunday, but most models hint we will only see spotty coverage with that round. Most of the rain will be in the morning. We also can’t rule out some more dense fog early Sunday.

Weekend Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

An upper-level disturbance will bring us some gusty winds Sunday. Make sure to bring any outdoor inflatables indoors for the day!

Windy Sunday (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Clouds linger Monday with some leftover sprinkles possible. Even some light snow could be seen in the ski resort areas of West Virginia. Like what we saw last week, a few flurries may be seen for a couple of our hometowns.

We’ll start the week with highs in the 50s, but a front will bring some cooler air by next Wednesday with highs dipping back down into the 40s. A quick-moving front may even brings some mountain snow showers to the ski areas Wednesday. Aside from that, we don’t foresee any major weathermakers next week.

Mountain Snow Wednesday morning (WDBJ Weather)

FIRST ALERT: UPDATED DROUGHT MONITOR

We’re desperate for some multi-day rainfall to help ongoing drought in our area. Most areas remain in a moderate to severe drought. Per the latest update we have seen the ‘Extreme Drought’ diminish for the eastern half of Highland, eastern half of Bath, northern strip of Rockbridge, and west half of Nelson counties.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season! Plus you can listen to our latest podcast episode (Slight Chance of Science) with Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner talking all things snow and seeing what factors will be at play for this winter.

