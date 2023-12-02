Birthdays
Mobile home explosion in Wytheville leaves one person injured

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Wythe County, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County 911 Center responded to a report of an explosion on Holston Road at approximately 4:20 pm on Friday.

According to Chief Christopher Slemp, first responders found a mobile home had exploded and suffered catastrophic damage. There was a small fire in the back of the home.

A man was found outside and police believe he was able to extricate himself. He was treated by paramedics for injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. There were no other occupants or injuries reported by officials.

Law enforcement say several surrounding structures suffered minor damage from flying debris. The Wytheville Fire Department has requested assistance from the Virginia State Police to determine the origin and cause of the explosion.

The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department appreciates all those departments that responded to assist with this incident.

