Pulaski County celebrates holiday Winterfest

More than 30 vendors came out to Randolph Park to celebrate holiday cheer
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people in the New River Valley got into the holiday spirit with Pulaski County’s annual Winterfest.

More than 30 boutique and craft vendors, local eateries and wine vendors helped spread the holiday cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Kids enjoyed spending some time in Santa’s workshop and riding the train, and everyone enjoyed the live music and pictures with Santa.

The holiday magic continued after the sun went down with the inaugural Christmas Tree lighting in Randolph Park.

