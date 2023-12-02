Pulaski County celebrates holiday Winterfest

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people in the New River Valley got into the holiday spirit with Pulaski County’s annual Winterfest.

More than 30 boutique and craft vendors, local eateries and wine vendors helped spread the holiday cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Kids enjoyed spending some time in Santa’s workshop and riding the train, and everyone enjoyed the live music and pictures with Santa.

The holiday magic continued after the sun went down with the inaugural Christmas Tree lighting in Randolph Park.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.