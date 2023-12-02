Birthdays
Roanoke College has open gym for kids with disabilities

Maple's Kids playing
Maple's Kids playing(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘Toy Like Me’ at Roanoke College is inviting community members and students to engage with people with disabilities who are learning adaptive sports.

Maple’s Kids or, Multiple Adaptive Play Experience in Sports, is a charitable group whose goal is to strengthen bonds in the community.

The student leader says seeing one kid’s impact on a person is inspiring.

”It opens up the floor for them to make friends and talk about their experiences. It also allows the younger kids to see some older mentors, because we have adults here that are also in wheelchairs. So it gives them a chance to see that they are capable and that their life can be amazing.” said junior at Roanoke College Julia Bassett.

The gym is open at the Bast Center on selective Saturdays.

Click here, for more information.

