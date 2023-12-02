Roanoke College modify toys for kids with disabilities

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Toys Like Me at Roanoke College is a group of students and faculty modifying toys to reflect kids with disabilities and medical issues.

Roanoke College Professor Frances McCutcheon founded The Not-for-Profit seven years ago.

“The kids get the toys before their surgery. The toys are explained to them surgeries are explained to them on the toy, which is more respectful. In many cases, especially for kids who don’t like to be touched.” said McCutcheon.

“It’s important because it’s like you go to the store, you don’t really see many toys with disabilities. So, if it’s nice to have something that looks and represents you,” said senior Victoria Falb.

Falb’s been part of Toy Like Me since freshman year.

“Making their Christmas normal would be one word. But I think we’re we prefer to be inclusive. Their Christmas is just like anybody else’s Christmas,” said McCutcheon.

Falb’s mom is a teacher for kids with disabilities.

She says she’s happy there’s a community effort to make kids feel seen.

“I’ve always kind of been around kids with disabilities. But it means a lot to me that there’s an organization like this that helps modify toys,” explained Falb.

“The donations to the railyard dogs come to us, we modify them, and then we send them on to Carillion. So it’s a whole community effort now,” added McCutcheon.

The toys will go to kids at Carilion’s Hospital during exam week before Christmas.

“My favorite part, my husband laughs at me. The kids smile and laugh and the adults cry,” explained McCutcheon. “When the kids are smiling and laughing, and their parents haven’t seen them smiling for so long, or they’re coming out of surgery and they’re in pain, but this little smile comes out. It means so much to the moms and dads to the therapist and the doctors.”

