Roanoke embraces the holiday spirit: Christmas tree lighting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday spirit is alive and thriving in Downtown Roanoke. The excitement of the Christmas tree, the twinkling lights, and the anticipation of presents are making the season feel truly magical.

As people gather around, the towering Christmas tree becomes the center of attention, especially for the little ones.

“As my nephew just told me, he was four. It’s huge,” said Angela Holmes. “He was really excited about how huge the tree was and how fun it was to be light up all at once.”

Reflecting on the beauty of the decorations, Brooke Tomlinson said, “It’s very beautiful. Claire (her daughter) enjoys the lights on it, pointing to it and everything.”

These decorations bring a special charm to downtown Roanoke, transforming the area into a truly enchanting spectacle.

“It’s awesome. I think it’s a great piece down here at downtown it really makes downtown look special,” said Brad Tomlinson.

Amidst the excitement of the lights, the kid’s thoughts naturally drift to the anticipation of presents.

“I wonder how big the presents are going to be if they’re any present under there,” said Harper Stokes.

When asked about her Christmas wish list, she said “A rabbit.” But is not hopeful the rabbit will be under her tree.

“Probably not because I have two dogs and they might eat it,” explained Stokes.

The festive energy during this time is contagious.

“I love the Christmas season. I get so excited about shopping, the energy, and the music,” added Holmes.

For many, Christmas is about being with family and soaking in the joyous vibes.

“It’s just a good time to be around with the family, to take everyone out and get into the Christmas spirit a little bit,” explained Tomlinson.

As the chilly air settled in, the spirit was still alive and present even for the little ones. “It feels like cold. It feels like Christmas,” remarked Stokes.

In Roanoke, the Christmas spirit is more than just decorations and presents; it’s a shared experience, a feeling of unity and warmth.

