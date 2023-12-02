Salem hosts 100th NCAA Championship

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday morning, members of the Washington University in St. Louis women’s soccer team were warming up for their championship experience.

The city of Salem knows the drill, having hosted a wide variety of sports since bidding on its first Division III football championship in the early 90s.

“Mayor Taliaferro told us, ‘you know, you all go down and have a good time, get some sun, enjoy it. There’s not a chance in the world that they’re moving that game from sunny Florida to Salem Virginia,’ but they did,” said City of Salem Director of Tourism Carey Harveycutter. “And the rest is history. We hosted that game for 25 years straight.”

It hasn’t always been easy.

Consider the football championship in 2009, when 18 inches of snow fell on game day.

“It’s never good to have the Weather Channel on one side of the town going live, when ESPN is going live on the other,” Harveycutter said.

But they played that game and many more, to the benefit of local businesses, including Mac & Bob’s restaurant.

“On a rainy miserable day, we wouldn’t be having this kind of crowd, so we love when the city of Salem brings in these eight teams from all over the country to compete for the NCAAs,” said Mac & Bob’s owner Bob Rotanz. “It’s great for us.”

Salem is hosting its 100th and 101st NCAA championships this weekend, when the top teams in Division III men’s and women’s soccer compete at Roanoke College.

The bottom line for Old Dominion Athletic Conference Commissioner Brad Bankston is to provide a positive experience for the student-athletes.

And Bankston said the team in Salem has always delivered.

“Win or Lose, every student athlete leaving Salem has to leave with a good feeling that you know ‘this is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Bankston said. “And sometimes they win a championship and sometimes they don’t, but there are a lot of life lessons learned during that time.”

Salem’s run as a championship city doesn’t end with the contests this weekend.

The Division III football championship better known as the Stagg Bowl returns to Salem Stadium on December 15.

