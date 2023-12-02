Birthdays
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts Santa Claus at the Candy Cane Carnival

The carnival is happening at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday and Sunday.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is getting into the holiday spirit with the Virginia Museum of Transportation hosting its Candy Cane Carnival this weekend. The holiday festivity included a special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

There were lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including balloon animals, caricatures, face painting and live music. Some passengers even got to ride on the train that was decorated with holiday lights.

If you missed the carnival on Saturday, it’s going on again on Sunday at the museum.

