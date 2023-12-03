Birthdays
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play

Here’s bowl game information for Virginia Tech, Liberty, and James Madison.
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The College Football Playoff is officially set.

The top four teams in the playoff committee’s rankings are: #1 Michigan, #2 Washington, #3 Texas, and #4 Alabama.

There are 43 total bowl games this season. Other bowl matchups are expected to be released throughout Sunday.

Here at home, No. 23 Liberty will face no. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, at 1 p.m. EST. Liberty capped a perfect 13-0 season with a win Friday over New Mexico State in the Conference USA Championship game. It’s the Flames’ first appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Virginia Tech finished the season unranked at 6-6. The Hokies’ bowl game has yet to be announced.

James Madison won six straight games to finish with an 11-1 overall record. JMU’s bowl game has yet to be announced.

This article will continue to be updated as each team’s bowl game is announced. Keep checking back for the latest.

