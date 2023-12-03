Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Carroll County Public Service Authority warns residents of water leak in Cana

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Public Service Authority is warning residents about a water leak in Cana.

The Carroll County Public Service Authority had a water leak that drained the tank according to their Facebook page.

Once customers have water, the company is asking residents to follow a boil water notice.

Carroll County Public Service Authority is advising all customers to boil drinking water until further notice.

The Carroll County Public Service Authority will have bottle water available at the Cana Fire Station at 391 Firehouse Road until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer
(Source: AP)
1 hospitalized in Wytheville home explosion
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard
Friday Football Extra semifinals preview

Latest News

Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville
Birthdays and Anniversaries on December 3, 2023
Pulaski County Winterfest
Pulaski County Winterfest
Candy Cane Carnival VMOT
Candy Cane Carnival VMOT