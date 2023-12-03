Carroll County Public Service Authority warns residents of water leak in Cana

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Public Service Authority is warning residents about a water leak in Cana.

The Carroll County Public Service Authority had a water leak that drained the tank according to their Facebook page.

Once customers have water, the company is asking residents to follow a boil water notice.

Carroll County Public Service Authority is advising all customers to boil drinking water until further notice.

The Carroll County Public Service Authority will have bottle water available at the Cana Fire Station at 391 Firehouse Road until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

