Spotty rain in the morning, gusty winds in the afternoon

Gusts could be as strong as 30 mph, so secure any outdoor holiday decorations!
Hourly Rain Chance - Sunday
By Meteorologist Payton Major
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
  • Highs approach 70º Sunday afternoon
  • Upslope snow possible Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Breezy Sunday and Wednesday

FIRST ALERT: Another round of dense fog is occurring this morning. We’re expecting visibility to improve by late morning. Use extra caution on area roads.

SUNDAY

After some spotty rain early this morning, the showers will likely come to an end by lunchtime today. Clearing conditions will arrive this afternoon, which could send high temperatures close to 70 degrees. Some areas are trending 15-20 degrees above average today.

If you’re heading to any holiday events today, you shouldn’t need to layer up too much, but bring an umbrella just in case a stray drizzle passes by.

Sunday Events
Sunday at a glance
Gusty winds will make an appearance this afternoon and evening, getting as strong as 30 mph at times.

Breezy conditions are likely by Sunday afternoon.
Lows tonight will be on the cool side, in the 30s and 40s.

Lows Tonight
THIS WEEK - WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK

December 4-8 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week! Are you prepared for an active winter season? Here are some tips from the National Weather Service.

We’re forecasting an above-average winter season. Here’s our Winter Weather Outlook.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Clouds linger Monday with some leftover sprinkles possible. Even some light snow could be seen in the ski resort areas of West Virginia. Like what we saw last week, a few flurries may be seen for a couple of our hometowns.

Most of us should stay dry Monday, but we can’t rule out a stray drizzle making it across the mountains.

Monday highs
We’ll start the week with highs in the 50s, but a front will bring some cooler air by next Wednesday with highs dipping back down into the 40s. A quick-moving front may even brings some mountain snow showers to the ski areas Wednesday. Aside from that, we don’t foresee any major weathermakers next week.

Mountain Snow Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT: UPDATED DROUGHT MONITOR

We’re desperate for some multi-day rainfall to help ongoing drought in our area. Most areas remain in a moderate to severe drought. Per the latest update we have seen the ‘Extreme Drought’ diminish for the eastern half of Highland, eastern half of Bath, northern strip of Rockbridge, and west half of Nelson counties.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season! Plus you can listen to our latest podcast episode (Slight Chance of Science) with Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner talking all things snow and seeing what factors will be at play for this winter.

Trulli

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

