VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - It’s state semifinal Saturday! Six local programs were in action around the Commonwealth looking to advance to next week’s championships. Check out the highlights:

Class 4:

Salem 31, Tuscarora 21

Phoebus 25, King George 13

Class 3:

Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6

Lafayette 17, Brentsville District 7

Class 2:

Radford 22, Graham 10

Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7

Class 1:

Essex 16, Altavista 8

Galax 49, Honaker 36

