VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - It’s state semifinal Saturday! Six local programs were in action around the Commonwealth looking to advance to next week’s championships. Check out the highlights:
Class 4:
Salem 31, Tuscarora 21
Phoebus 25, King George 13
Class 3:
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6
Lafayette 17, Brentsville District 7
Class 2:
Radford 22, Graham 10
Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7
Class 1:
Essex 16, Altavista 8
Galax 49, Honaker 36
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.