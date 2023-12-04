Birthdays
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted to stop them.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A child in Florida is dead and the mother injured after the child ran out into traffic and the mother attempted to stop them from getting hit by vehicles in the roadway, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said the 31-year-old mother and her 3-year-old child were leaving their vehicle parked on the center lane of Dairy Road on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m.

As the two exited the vehicle to return home, the child took off running behind the vehicle and the trailer out into northbound traffic. The mother noticed her child run off and chased after them to try to stop them.

As they both entered the road in front of oncoming traffic, they were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot, according to police.

The child was seriously injured from the collision and later died.

The mother also suffered injuries, but her condition was not listed.

The name of the child was not released.

