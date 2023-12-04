Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Tracking light precipitation overall, but some snow is possible this week
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
Lynchburg Shooting Investigation
Lynchburg Police Investigating Shooting of Teen