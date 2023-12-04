AAA: Traffic fatalities down 12% compared to this time last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the holidays quickly approach, AAA is preparing for more than 55 million people to travel throughout the country, with 49 million people traveling by road.

“I think that tells you how busy the roadways can be, the busiest some people have seen in several years,” said Morgan Dean, the AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson.

November and December are well-known, heavy travel months, which means there are more opportunities for traffic jams, accidents and traffic-related deaths. According to AAA, there were 1,005 traffic fatalities in 2022, with 937 happening between January and November of that year.

“Last year’s traffic deaths of 1,005 lives lost on VA roads was a 15-year high,” Dean said.

That means 68 people lost their lives in the month of December alone, but Dean says there could be hope for a smaller number of fatal crashes in 2023.

“Right now, looking through the end of November, traffic fatalities are down 12% on Virginia roadways. If we can get that to hold through the end of the year, hopefully, it will be a good trend,” Dean said.

The VA DMV reported reporting that between Black Friday and New Year’s Day last year, there were nearly 13,500 crashes and 88 deaths. 715 of those crashes were alcohol-related, and out of the alcohol-related crashes - 19 people died.

“This is a time of year where a lot of people are having parties; there’s more of a potential for somebody to find themselves in a situation where they would be trying to drive while they’re impaired,” said Morgan Dean.

To minimize the number of lives lost this travel season - Dean is urging everyone to look at the bigger picture.

“It’s the pedestrian waiting at the corner to cross the street, it’s the cyclist who is sharing the road with us, it’s everybody in and around that roadway, and what can we do to make sure everybody is safe,” he said.

