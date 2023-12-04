Birthdays
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000 sq ft facility in Roanoke

Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazon is in talks to purchase a facility on Blue Hills Drive in Roanoke.

The Deschutes Brewery is in negotiations with the retail giant.

If purchased, Amazon intends to build an approximately 125,000 sq ft fulfillment center.

Roanoke City Council will talk about the negotiations in meeting Monday.

In June, Amazon opened a headquarters in Arlington.

