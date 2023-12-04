Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000 sq ft facility in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazon is in talks to purchase a facility on Blue Hills Drive in Roanoke.

The Deschutes Brewery is in negotiations with the retail giant.

If purchased, Amazon intends to build an approximately 125,000 sq ft fulfillment center.

Roanoke City Council will talk about the negotiations in meeting Monday.

In June, Amazon opened a headquarters in Arlington.

