Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Christmas lights group spreads magic, adds new contest

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The glow of colorful holiday displays is lighting up neighborhoods across the region and together a small group is making sure everyone can easily experience that magic.

The Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays of Salem and Roanoke Area Facebook Group has been showing members where to see the sights of the season since 2020.

Now the group has grown to more than 20,000 members with neighbors posting their decorations so they can be added to a Google map that highlights the displays.

Jason Parker helps manage the group and Stacey Porter is brainstorming ways to make it grow with a new contest this year. The pair joined Here @ Home to explain more about how people can submit their homes to the contest and donate to a charitable organization throughout the process.

Porter explained the Deck the Roanoke Valley: Share and Care Holiday Lights Contest is accepting submissions until Dec. 10. After that the participants will be voted on by the public with the top winners receiving prizes.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Tracking light precipitation overall, but some snow is possible this week
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
Stock photo
Police investigating Blacksburg bomb threats

Latest News

Time for the Buchanan Christmas Home Tour
Time for the Buchanan Christmas Home Tour
Time for the Buchanan Christmas Home Tour
Time for the Buchanan Christmas Home Tour
Group Showcases Christmas Displays
Group Showcases Christmas Displays
Winter Weather Awareness Week
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Types of winter weather alerts