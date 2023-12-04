Christmas lights group spreads magic, adds new contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The glow of colorful holiday displays is lighting up neighborhoods across the region and together a small group is making sure everyone can easily experience that magic.

The Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays of Salem and Roanoke Area Facebook Group has been showing members where to see the sights of the season since 2020.

Now the group has grown to more than 20,000 members with neighbors posting their decorations so they can be added to a Google map that highlights the displays.

Jason Parker helps manage the group and Stacey Porter is brainstorming ways to make it grow with a new contest this year. The pair joined Here @ Home to explain more about how people can submit their homes to the contest and donate to a charitable organization throughout the process.

Porter explained the Deck the Roanoke Valley: Share and Care Holiday Lights Contest is accepting submissions until Dec. 10. After that the participants will be voted on by the public with the top winners receiving prizes.

