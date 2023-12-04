Birthdays
Collins sparks Virginia Tech over Louisville 75-68 in ACC opener

By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore MJ Collins came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Louisville 75-68 in an early Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Collins made 5 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Hokies (6-3). He added four rebounds and four assists.

Lynn Kidd added 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Hunter Cattoor scored 12.

Skyy Clark led the Cardinals (4-4) with 16 points.

