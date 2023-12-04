Birthdays
Counseling offered to residents of Melrose Towers in wake of Sunday shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is offering counseling to elderly residents of Melrose Towers after an incident Sunday that led to a police officer being shot and a homicide suspect being killed.

RRHA officials say they are “deeply saddened by the tragic and unacceptable incident that occurred outside Melrose Towers yesterday. The safety and well-being of our residents are of utmost importance, and we are actively cooperating with local authorities who are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Counseling is being offered to “elderly community members who may have been affected by this distressing event.”

RRHA is expressing gratitude that “none of our residents were physically harmed during the incident, and we are working diligently to ensure that our community remains a safe and secure place for all.” See the full statement below.

According to Roanoke Police, officers were investigating a homicide. A person of interest in that case was found walking near Melrose Towers Sunday, and when officers approached him, he shot an officer and then was shot and killed by officers, according to police.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for surgery and is in critical condition. No names have been released.

