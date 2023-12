PELHAM, NC (WDBJ) - The Caswell County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a Danville man dead.

Joshua White, 26, was killed Saturday morning, December 2, in Pelham.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call Caswell County Crime stoppers at 336-694-5199.

