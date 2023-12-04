Evans scores on 75-yard TD, tops 1,000 yards for 10th straight year; Bucs beat Panthers 21-18

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans scored on a 75-yard reception and joined Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history to string together 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving while helping the Buccaneers beat the struggling Carolina Panthers 21-18.

Evans finished with seven receptions for 162 yards, increasing his season totals to 61 catches for 1,012 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bucs won for only the second time in the past eight games.

Carolina scored late to pull within a field goal, but No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young threw an interception to end any chance of coming from behind to win the Panthers’ debut under interim coach Chris Tabor.

