Gas prices in Roanoke 16 cents lower than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.71 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.18 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

December 4, 2022: $3.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.36 per gallon)

December 4, 2021: $3.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.36 per gallon)

December 4, 2020: $1.99 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.16 per gallon)

December 4, 2019: $2.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.61 per gallon)

December 4, 2018: $2.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.44 per gallon)

December 4, 2017: $2.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.47 per gallon)

December 4, 2016: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)

December 4, 2015: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

December 4, 2014: $2.58 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)

December 4, 2013: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.24 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.02 per gallon, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.02 per gallon, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.11 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.11 per gallon.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year.”

