Grown Here at Home: Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom offering free CARE Kit to teachers

The kit is full of classroom resources that connect children to agriculture.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is saying “thanks” to teachers by offering their all new 2024 Classroom CARE Kit. CARE stands for Creative Agriculture Resources for Educators. The kit is full of classroom resources that connect children to agriculture.

“This CARE kit has a theme of ‘From Farm to Lunch Box.’ Educators can go online to our website, and they can request this free kit that can be mailed to their school or to their home. Included in it will be resources like books, posters, and curriculum, all following in that theme of following your food ‘From Farm to Lunch Box,’” explained Lynn Black, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom education coordinator.

Ag in the Classroom is ready for all the requests. This year, they sent out over 1,000 kits across the Commonwealth. The creative resources they have go far beyond these kits. Their website has lots of information – all for free.

“You’ll find an extensive lesson plan library, as well as student activities, links to videos and much more that can be used in the classroom or at various events,” Black said.

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is always adding to its curriculum and taking feedback from teachers about what they’d like to see. If you’re a teacher and you’d like a CARE kit, click here to request one. Registration is open through December. They’ll send the kits out in January.

