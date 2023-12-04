Hill has 2 TDs as the Dolphins beat the Commanders 45-15. They're 9-3 for the 1st time since 2001
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had two touchdowns among his 157 yards receiving to help the Miami Dolphins rout the Washington Commanders 45-15.
The AFC East-leading Dolphins are 9-3 for the first time since 2001.
Tua Tagovailoa was turnover-free after giving the ball away four times over the past two games.
De’Von Achane ran for two touchdowns in his return after missing five of the past six with a knee injury.
The Commanders have lost four in a row.
Washington’s Sam Howell threw a pick-6 for a third consecutive game.
