Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Hill has 2 TDs as the Dolphins beat the Commanders 45-15. They're 9-3 for the 1st time since 2001

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, bottom middle, is tackled under Miami...
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, bottom middle, is tackled under Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (93), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) and linebacker Duke Riley (45) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had two touchdowns among his 157 yards receiving to help the Miami Dolphins rout the Washington Commanders 45-15.

The AFC East-leading Dolphins are 9-3 for the first time since 2001.

Tua Tagovailoa was turnover-free after giving the ball away four times over the past two games.

De’Von Achane ran for two touchdowns in his return after missing five of the past six with a knee injury.

The Commanders have lost four in a row.

Washington’s Sam Howell threw a pick-6 for a third consecutive game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Police Lights Generic
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
Stray shower today; Tracking mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard
Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White pushes off Carolina Panthers linebacker...
Evans scores on 75-yard TD, tops 1,000 yards for 10th straight year; Bucs beat Panthers 21-18
Victory Stadium
WDBJ7 Archive: Victory Stadium, Roanoke’s very own sports venue
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard