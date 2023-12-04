Hunters for the Hungry feeding families again this season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hunters for the Hungry is a charity organization that has been providing millions of pounds of protein to Virginia families in need since 1991.

Director Gary Arrington and Liberty High School FFA Vice President Jenna Goff joined Here @ Home to talk about how the organizations are teaming up to encourage people to donate their venison and help fight hunger in the region.

The upcoming Deer Drive is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Liberty High School Ag Shop. The event is encouraging hunters to share their harvest.

Check out the interview to see how hunters and non-hunters alike can support Hunters for the Hungry or benefit from the work they do for the community.

