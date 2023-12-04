Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

McKneely, Beekman power Virginia's 84-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 22 points, Reece Beekman added 13 points with eight assists, and hot-shooting Virginia defeated Syracuse 84-62 in an ACC opener.

McKneely was 8-for-11 shooting, making 6-of-8 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds. Virginia shot 54.5% for the game and made 12 of 21 3-pointers (57.1%). The Cavaliers hit eight 3-pointers in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, pushing a 13-point halftime lead to 75-42.

The Orange struggled from 3-point distance in the second half, making only 2 of 12, but a 10-0 run over a 3-minute stretch helped cut their deficit to 22 points by game’s end. JJ Starling led Syracuse with 16 points.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Midweek front brings wind along with blowing snow for some
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats

Latest News

Virginia Teams Headed to Bowl Games
Virginia Teams Headed to Bowl Games
JMU Dukes Gear Up for Armed Forces Bowl
JMU Dukes Gear Up for Armed Forces Bowl
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White pushes off Carolina Panthers linebacker...
Evans scores on 75-yard TD, tops 1,000 yards for 10th straight year; Bucs beat Panthers 21-18
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, bottom middle, is tackled under Miami...
Hill has 2 TDs as the Dolphins beat the Commanders 45-15. They're 9-3 for the 1st time since 2001
Victory Stadium
WDBJ7 Archive: Victory Stadium, Roanoke’s very own sports venue