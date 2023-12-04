Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Newport News woman reported critically missing

Denise Brown, reported missing from Newport News.
Denise Brown, reported missing from Newport News.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A Newport News woman has been reported critically missing, according to Virginia State Police.

50-year-old Denise Brown was last seen on October 17 at 9 a.m. on Daphia Circle in Newport News.

Police say Brown is 4′11″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing a pink blouse and gray joggers.

Brown’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Tracking light precipitation overall, but some snow is possible this week
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard

Latest News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Roanoke
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated in Roanoke
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
Lynchburg Shooting Investigation
Lynchburg Police Investigating Shooting of Teen
Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Releases Statement
Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Releases Statement