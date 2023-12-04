Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

One minor injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg shooting leaves minor injured
Lynchburg shooting leaves minor injured(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A minor is injured after a Sunday evening shooting in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Cabell Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a person with a gunshot wound. Officers found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening injury. The Lynchburg Fire Department took the minor to the hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. Lynchburg Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Melrose Towers
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer

Latest News

St. Andrews Minor Basilica
St. Andrews Minor Basilica
WDBJ7 Archive: Victory Stadium
WDBJ7 Archive: Victory Stadium
Danville Fatal Fire
Danville Fatal Fire
Carroll County Boil Water Notice
Carroll County Boil Water Notice