Pedestrian killed in Campbell County crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman was killed in a crash in Campbell County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Rt. 29.

The driver of a Chevy S-10 was driving north on Rt. 29 near FNB, when they encountered a female pedestrian in the travel lane attempting to cross the road. The driver of the Chevy couldn’t avoid hitting the woman. A second vehicle behind the S-10, a Subaru Forrester, also hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Skylyr Spinner.

Spinner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges were filed.

