Pittsylvania County seeks public input on new zoning ordinance

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County leaders want to hear the thoughts and concerns of the community about the zoning ordinance draft before it goes into effect next year.

The current zoning ordinance that affects how land may be used in the county was adopted in 1991. Leaders have now rewritten the ordinance to make sure they are in compliance with state code requirements.

“We put band-aids on it over the years when new uses would pop up, or we saw issues with it,” said Emily Ragsdale, Pittsylvania County Director of Community Development. “We just realized that it was time to make sure that we are not only planning for now, but we’re planning for growth in the future.”

The ordinance draft changes the requirements for campgrounds, mobile home parks, commercial businesses, residential and agricultural land, and more. It also includes regulations on rental properties like Airbnb’s – something that is not in the current ordinance at all.

“Everyone will be impacted in some way. The zoning ordinance regulates land use. So, that’s all residential land. That’s all commercial land. That’s all agricultural land. That’s all industrial land. Every property in Pittsylvania County has a zoning classification. So, it’s very important that everyone gets involved,” added Ragsdale.

The new zoning ordinance will go into effect in the spring, but it will only impact new developments.

They are hosting an open house next week where community members can ask questions and provide input on the draft.

“We want to know what things the public would like to see regulated and what regulations they think are too strict. We don’t want to force something on someone. We want the public’s involvement,” said Ragsdale.

The open house will take place Thursday, December 14 at the Board Meeting Room in Chatham from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

