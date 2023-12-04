Police officer injured in shooting is in stable condition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police officer shot Sunday in Roanoke is in stable condition after surgery, according to Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

Cowell says the officer is recovering and could be removed from the intensive care unit soon.

The officer’s name has not been released.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, in which a person of interest in a Roanoke homicide was seen walking outside the Melrose Towers apartment complex Sunday. Police say the officer was shot by the suspect, who was then shot and killed by police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

