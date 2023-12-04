Richmond Mayor Stoney officially launches campaign for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.

On Monday morning, Stoney announced his campaign with a video highlighting his background, record of success and commitment to Virginia.

In his announcement, Stoney says he is running to ensure that every Virginia family has a shot at success. If elected, Levar will be the first Black governor in Virginia in over three decades.

“Levar is going to dig right in, roll up his sleeves, and build a thriving Virginia where everyone has a fair shot at success,” his campaign said.

Stoney will run against U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are expected to seek the GOP nomination.

