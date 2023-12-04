Birthdays
Richmond Mayor Stoney officially launches campaign for governor

Stoney will face Spanberger for the Democratic nomination
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.

On Monday morning, Stoney announced his campaign with a video highlighting his background, record of success and commitment to Virginia.

In his announcement, Stoney says he is running to ensure that every Virginia family has a shot at success. If elected, Levar will be the first Black governor in Virginia in over three decades.

“Levar is going to dig right in, roll up his sleeves, and build a thriving Virginia where everyone has a fair shot at success,” his campaign said.

Stoney will run against U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are expected to seek the GOP nomination.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Mail Carrier Protection Bill Sponsored
Roanoke College Poll Released
Roanoke College Poll: Virginians react to direction of Virginia and US
Senator Tim Kaine working to get federal funds to small businesses
State lawmakers look ahead to major changes in the General Assembly