Roanoke leaders commend police response amid shooting of officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police officer was shot Sunday in the line of duty, and police say she is now in stable condition after surgery. In the face of adversity, Roanoke officials are highlighting the strength and dedication of law enforcement.

Roanoke City Council convened Monday morning, commencing its session with a heartfelt prayer led by Mayor Sherman Lea. The collective prayer was dedicated to the police officer who sustained injuries in the line of duty Sunday.

Mayor Lea expressed his profound shock and concern about the incident, stating, “I was really, really stunned to find out that one of our police officers was shot.” He emphasized the need to acknowledge the daily risks officers face while safeguarding the city, “These officers are putting their lives in danger, and it’s all about caring for the safety of the community.”

City Manager Bob Cowell commended the professionalism displayed by the police officers in managing the situation.

“The detective work that had gone on to actually locate the individual that was a suspect in that instance, followed by them when the shooting occurred, their ability both to neutralize the risk, as well as actually helped take care of the officer,” explained Cowell.

To ensure support, Cowell mentioned the city is committed to offering assistance to the injured officer and her family. He also said there are mental health resources for all involved responders and assistants. “We like to discuss them as police officers and sergeants, lieutenants, and those kinds of things. But at the end of the day, they’re all people,” he added, highlighting the human aspect.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb echoed the sentiments of the mayor and city manager. He said they are all working together to prevent record homicide rates from increasing in the city.

“We have to stay focused on what we can do to keep our citizens safe,” said Cobb. “What we can do to reduce these incidents, and how we can prevent them on the front end.”

Mayor Lea expressed confidence in Chief Scott Booth’s leadership to curtail violence in the city, commending Booth’s handling of the situation. “I was really impressed with his response to the media last night,” Lea stated, highlighting the reassurance he felt with Booth’s approach. “I’m pleased right now with how he’s operating. And I think I was really impressed with his response to the media last night, in the face of all of this. So I think we were in good shape.”

Acknowledging the absence of several officers on leave, leaders assured the community that law enforcement would cover these gaps. They anticipated a prompt investigation, relying on body cam footage, and hoped for the swift return of officers upon its conclusion.

