Senior alert issued for missing Chesapeake man
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert has been issued for a missing Chesapeake man, according to Virginia State Police.
65-year-old Antonio Randall was last seen on December 3 at 6 p.m. on Clifton Street in Chesapeake.
Police say Randall is 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a black coat and blue jeans.
Randall suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.
Anyone with information on Randall’s location is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.