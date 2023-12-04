Senior alert issued for missing Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert has been issued for a missing Chesapeake man, according to Virginia State Police.

65-year-old Antonio Randall was last seen on December 3 at 6 p.m. on Clifton Street in Chesapeake.

Police say Randall is 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Randall suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information on Randall’s location is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.