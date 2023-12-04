Shop Local Showcase: Gift a Staycation this Year

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the official destination marketing organization for the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Franklin. Visit VBR promotes our area to visitors and provides information on accommodations, attractions, recreation, dining and more for meeting and leisure travelers.

Here @ Home welcomes the Director of Public Relations of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Kathryn Lucas, to talk about 5 unique accommodations in Virginia’s Blue Ridge that locals can gift to loved ones this holiday season.

One you’ll find in Botetourt County, it’s called the Anchorage House.

One is perfect for the outdoorsy person on your list, and it can be found at Roanoke County‘s Explore Park, it’s called Don’s Cab-Inns.

In Franklin County, you’ll find The Claiborne House and in Salem you’ll find a great place for someone looking for a little bit of luxury at the (Rowland Hotel.

The City of Roanoke offers a great experience for the artsy and creative person on your list and that’s the Fire Station One Boutique Hotel.

VisitVBR.com for more details and follow them on social media!

