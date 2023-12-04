St. Andrews Catholic Church honored as minor basilica

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke was recognized as a minor basilica on Sunday, becoming the third in Virginia.

A basilica in the Catholic Church is a building singled out by honor of the pope for its beauty – intensifying the bond with the Church of Rome and the Holy Father.

The parishioner Laurie Hart has been at Basilica of Saint Andrew her whole life.

“St. Andrew’s has been where I’ve been baptized and confirmed, where I was married, where my parents were had their funeral services where my son went through all of his sacraments. So it’s a very special place,” describes Hart.

She says it’s very emotional but she’s proud to be a part of this milestone.

“It’s been a cornerstone of my life. And it’s been a full understand for this community,” said Hart. “I consider St. Andrew’s as one of the three jewels in the crown of the Diocese, when it comes to the churches here.”

Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond says it expresses closeness to the local community and celebrates faith.

“As a bishop is really always a special joy to visit the parishes of the Diocese. And in any special occasion, the event that like this, where we have the elevation of a church, with the title of Basilica, I think it’s it’s important that the bishop be here to recognize that,” states Bishop Knestout.

Bishop Knestout says there are aspects that make this church a basilica.

“There are elements that are kind of added to the architectural details of the space,” explains Bishop Knestout.

Elements such as the Ombrellino, the crossed keys, and the Tintinnabulum also known as “little bell” were blessed as the basilica symbols.

With Christmas just around the corner, the bishop says this is the time for hopeful expectation.

“I think that they would carry with that that same sense of hopeful expectation and joy and anticipation of encountering the Lord, not only here but other occasions and other circumstances of their lives,” says Bishop Knestout.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.