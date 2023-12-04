Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Tracking light precipitation overall, but some snow is possible this week
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
VHSL Football Semifinal Scoreboard

Latest News

Antonio Randall, reported missing from Chesapeake.
Senior alert issued for missing Chesapeake man
Melrose Towers
Police officer injured in shooting is in stable condition
Shooting Melrose Towers
Counseling offered to residents of Melrose Towers in wake of Sunday shooting
Stock photo
Police presence reported in Blacksburg due to bomb threat