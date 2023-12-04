Turkeys rounded up after Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Turkeys that escaped a crashed big rig in Amherst County have been rounded up, according to Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer crash happened at 9:05 a.m. December 4, 2023, on Route 29/N. Amherst Highway near Kintyre Lane, according to police, who say the driver was headed north on Route 29 when he ran off the right side of the highway, hit the guardrail and overturned.

Police say the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then cited for reckless driving.

The tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred live turkeys, according to police. Several of the turkeys escaped into the nearby woods after the crash, but have been captured with help from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue squads.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.