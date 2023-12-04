Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Types of winter weather alerts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. All week, our team of meteorologists will have important tips and reminders to make sure you’re ready for whatever winter brings us.

ADVISORY

The National Weather Service issues an Advisory when weather isn’t life threatening, but could impact outdoor activities or motorists. Proceed with caution and remain weather-aware during an Advisory.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Issued if there is less than three inches of snow or any amount of ice accumulation in the forecast.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Issued if wind chill values, or feels-like temperatures, are between 0 and -14 degrees Fahrenheit.

WATCH

A Watch is issued when a storm is in the early stages of development. This means hazardous weather is possible, but not a certainty. This is when you want to stay aware, and have an action plan in case a warning is issued.

WINTER STORM WATCH: Issued 24-48 hours before heavy snow and/or damaging ice accumulations are possible. The criteria includes at least 3 inches of snow and/or a quarter inch of ice in the forecast.

WIND CHILL WATCH: Issued when dangerously low wind chills are expected in the next day or two.

WARNING

When the National Weather Service issues a Warning, there is an active threat to life and property. This is when you should take immediate action and stay off of roadways.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Issued when dangerous amounts of snow, freezing rain, or sleet are expected in the next 12 to 36 hours.

ICE STORM WARNING: Issued when damaging ice accumulations are forecast in the next 12 to 36 hours.

BLIZZARD WARNING: Issued when wind gusts meet or exceed 35mph, combined with blowing snow and low visibility for three or more hours.

WIND CHILL WARNING: Issued when the combination of cold air and gusty winds could pose a risk for hyperthermia, frost bite or death. Wind chill values must meet or exceed -15 degrees Fahrenheit.

An easy way to remember the difference between a watch and a warning is with cookies. A watch means you have the ingredients to make cookies, and a warning is when the ingredients come together to bake the cookies.

OUR WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

It’s important to remind your loved ones about the different types of winter alerts, because we’re expecting an active winter season. In November we gave you the First Alert on our Winter Weather Outlook.

