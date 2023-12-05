Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to build 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings rain/snow showers plus gusty winds
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County

Latest News

Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Frank Distefano mugshot
Man accused of threatening police, who then shot him, sentenced to prison