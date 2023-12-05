All-clear announced after bomb threat at Lynchburg school

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made toward Heritage High School Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school about 1:25 p.m. December 4, 2023. Lynchburg City Schools placed the school on restricted entry and exit for safety purposes while an investigation got underway, according to police. Heritage Elementary School was also placed on a restricted entry and exit as a precaution.

LPD worked with the Liberty University Police Department to search the grounds surrounding the building. Once the area was determined to be safe, the restricted access was lifted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Williams at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.