Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother creates holiday magic with program

Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother
Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother(Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A community tradition is back for its 75th year, spreading holiday magic to families in need.

The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother theme this year is ‘God Bless Them, Everyone.’

Becky Bostic Perkins was selected to be the 75th Christmas Mother and joined Here @ Home to talk more about how the program gives back and the donations they are looking for this season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to build 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings rain/snow showers plus gusty winds
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County

Latest News

Frank Distefano mugshot
Man accused of threatening police, who then shot him, sentenced to prison
First Alert: Tracking a Low-Impact Snow Event for Some
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
Roanoke College professor will appear again on Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy! / Video Courtesy Jeopardy!