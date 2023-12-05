Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother creates holiday magic with program

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A community tradition is back for its 75th year, spreading holiday magic to families in need.

The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother theme this year is ‘God Bless Them, Everyone.’

Becky Bostic Perkins was selected to be the 75th Christmas Mother and joined Here @ Home to talk more about how the program gives back and the donations they are looking for this season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.