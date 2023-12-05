Averett University freezing tuition and fees for 2024-25 school year

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is freezing tuition for all undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 school year, according to a university spokesperson.

The move keeps costs the same as the 2023-2024 school year.

“There are many reasons that Averett University is a great place to further one’s education, and affordability is often at the top of the list,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “We know how challenging the costs of a high-quality higher education can be to many of our students and their families, and we have worked very hard to be able to offer this tuition freeze. It will allow even more individuals the ability to receive an education that will transform their lives, positioning them for successful careers and leadership roles after graduation.”

In the most recent rankings with U.S. News & World Report, Averett was named No. 15 on the “2024 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list – its highest spot on the list in four years.

