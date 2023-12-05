Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Averett University freezing tuition and fees for 2024-25 school year

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is freezing tuition for all undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 school year, according to a university spokesperson.

The move keeps costs the same as the 2023-2024 school year.

“There are many reasons that Averett University is a great place to further one’s education, and affordability is often at the top of the list,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “We know how challenging the costs of a high-quality higher education can be to many of our students and their families, and we have worked very hard to be able to offer this tuition freeze. It will allow even more individuals the ability to receive an education that will transform their lives, positioning them for successful careers and leadership roles after graduation.”

In the most recent rankings with U.S. News & World Report, Averett was named No. 15 on the “2024 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list – its highest spot on the list in four years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings wind along with rain/snow showers
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play

Latest News

Cameras Being Placed In School Zones
Cameras Being Placed In School Zones
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved cameras in school zones to catch speeding...
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approves cameras in school zones to catch speeders
All-clear announced after bomb threat at Lynchburg school
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is offering teachers a free classroom CARE Kit with the...
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom offering free CARE Kit to teachers