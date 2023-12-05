Danville Police Department celebrates five Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is celebrating graduates who completed a program that helps get people back on their feet after experiencing incarceration.

The 8th Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduation took place Tuesday morning.

I.D.D.U. provides resources and assistance to citizens who have recently been released from jail to help them ease back into the community.

“These are people who are living in our very own communities,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Danville Police Department Community Relations Liaison. “It’s important for everyone to have a second chance at life and for people to be able to turn their lives around. They shouldn’t be subjected to the decisions that they’ve made in the past.”

Over the past 8 weeks, graduates learned about job readiness, housing, education options, budgeting, and more.

“We’re talking about providing resources for these individuals getting out of jail in hopes that they won’t return to jail in the future because they have the resources and support that they need. So, that really helps us with our recidivism rates and forming better relationships with some of these individuals that may have not had good relationships with officers in the past,” added Foddrell.

The Danville Police Department works closely with Calm Source, a local mental health organization, to reach out to those who may be struggling.

“We really hit rock bottom and didn’t really care anymore,” said Kerry Hartman, I.D.D.U. graduate. “We were sleeping under a bridge before we entered into the Calm Dource program. Now, with I.D.D.U., we’re going to be able to find the housing that we need.”

Kerry Hartman is starting college next week to achieve a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice after being inspired by I.D.D.U. program leader Ashtyn Foddrell. Her husband, Matthew Anderson, is also planning to enroll in January.

“We met her and she said, ‘if you guys graduate this class, I will be your reference for housing and employment.’ I’m not used to people going to bat for us. So, that made a big difference,” said Hartman.

“Little goals, like showing up each week, become a big achievement to her,” said Matthew Anderson, I.D.D.U. graduate. “Her unselfishness to take anybody as they are into the program and help them is amazing.”

The ninth I.D.D.U. class will start at the beginning of the year.

